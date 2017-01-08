Steelers' Robert Golden: Out Sunday
Golden (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Dolphins.
Golden will miss his second consecutive contest due to an ankle issue. Jordan Dangerfield figures to get the start at strong safety.
