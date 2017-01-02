Steelers' Roosevelt Nix: First catch of season in win
Nix caught two passes for five yards in the Steelers' overtime win against the Browns on Sunday.
Targeted twice, Nix had his first receptions this season, matching his 2015 total. He still has no rushing attempts in his two NFL seasons, a trend that should continue when Pittsburgh hosts Miami in the Wild Card round.
