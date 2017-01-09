Cockrell totaled eight tackles (all solo) in the Steelers' 30-12 wild-card win against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Pittsburgh's defense held Miami to 159 total yards in the first half to take a 20-6 lead, before Cockrell left to be evaluated for a concussion. He later returned to second-half action, recording three of his eight tackles.

