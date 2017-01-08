Steelers' Ross Cockrell: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Cockrell was evaluated for a concussion during halftime of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but is expected to return.
Cockrell's participation in the second half will be key for the Steelers as the Dolphins figure to attempt plenty of passes as they trail.
