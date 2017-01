Cockrell had four tackles (three solo) in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

Used almost exclusively on special teams with the Bills two years ago, Cockrell has emerged as a key piece of the Steelers' defense, playing a team-high 98 percent of the snaps this season. He totaled 62 tackles (47 solo) and had one fumble recovery, while leading the team with 14 passes defended.