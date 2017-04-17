Cockrell, a restricted free agent, signed his contract tender with the Steelers on Monday, Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The deal is for one year and will earn Cockrell roughly $1.97 million. The three-year veteran has started 26 games for the Steelers across the past two seasons and will look to defend his spot on the first-team unit throughout the summer considering 2015 second-rounder Senquez Golson is finally back to full health.