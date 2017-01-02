Shazier totaled eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

The Steelers next face Miami, against whom they failed to record a sack or a turnover earlier this season, in the Wild Card round. Shazier, who missed that Week 6 game, finished the season with 87 tackles (55 solo), including 3.5 sacks. He also had three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.