Shazier recorded five tackles (all solo) and an interception in Pittsburgh's 18-16 playoff win over Kansas City.

Pittsburgh's defense forced two turnovers and held Kansas City to 106 yards of offense in the first half, led by Shazier's fourth interception in as many games. He'll look to keep the streak going against Tom Brady, who threw only two interceptions during the regular season, but was picked off twice in New England's playoff win this week.