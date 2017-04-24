Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Has fifth-year option picked up
Shazier's fifth-year option, worth $8.7 million, was picked up by the Steelers on Monday, Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Shazier has been a consistent playmaker for the Steelers since being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. He recorded 87 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and nine passes defensed, including three interceptions, while playing in 13 games in 2016. His fifth-year option will keep him under contract with Pittsburgh through the 2018 season.
