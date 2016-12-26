Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Interception in win Sunday
Shazier recored 10 tackles (five solo) and an interception in the Steelers' 31-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
The interception was the second of the season for Shazier, and his first since Week 1. He and the Pittsburgh defense will look to end the regular season on a seven-game win streak when they face Cleveland, against whom they have not lost at home since 2003, in Week 17.
