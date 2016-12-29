Shazier was held out of Thursday's practice with an illness.

Shazier appears to have come down with an illness and was given the day off Thursday for further rest and recovery. He still has three days before Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Browns, so there's a good chance he's able to shake the ailment prior to kickoff. That said, we should see his status updated again over the next few days, which will shed further light on his availability for Sunday.