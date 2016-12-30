Steelers' Ryan Shazier: Ready to play
Shazier (illness) was removed from the Steelers' injury report after fully participating in Friday's practice and is set to play Sunday versus the Browns.
Shazier was out sick Wednesday and Thursday, but his ability to practice without any limitations Friday implies the linebacker has returned to full health.
