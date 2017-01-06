Coates (hamstring), who was in uniform for the Steelers' Week 17 in over the Browns, but did not play, will be available for Sunday's playoff game against the Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Coates, who finished up the regular season with 21 catches (on 49 targets) for 435 yards and two TDs in 14 games, displayed some big play ability out of the gate in 2016, but his production has essentially dried up since Week 5, when the wideout logged a 6/132/2 stat line.