Coates (hamstring) is no longer listed on the Steelers' injury report, but could still sit out the team's Week 17 matchup against the Browns, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers are seemingly pleased with Coates' health after he practiced in a limited fashion all three days this week, but since the team's playoff seeding is already secure, the second-year wideout may end up being held out of the regular-season finale as a precaution. After a breakout six-catch, 139-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Jets, Coates has made just two catches in the Steelers' subsequent 10 games, functioning mostly as a decoy while he recovered from two broken fingers on the same hand. While it appears that the hamstring is the greater concern than his fingers at this point, Coates probably won't represent a viable lineup option in Week 17 if he ends up suiting up.