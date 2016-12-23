Coates (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

With Coates unlikely to play Sunday and Darius Heyward-Bey iffy as well, Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers head into the weekend as the Steelers' healthiest options at wideout.

