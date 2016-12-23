Steelers' Sammie Coates: Doubtful to play Sunday
Coates (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Coates unlikely to play Sunday and Darius Heyward-Bey iffy as well, Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers head into the weekend as the Steelers' healthiest options at wideout.
More News
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: One catch on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Fails to take the field in Sunday's win•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: No receptions for fourth straight game•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Sees most of his work Sunday on special teams•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Returns to full practice Thursday•