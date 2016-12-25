Steelers' Sammie Coates: Inactive Sunday
Coates (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Coates out Sunday, Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Darius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers head into the contest as the Steelers' healthy options at wideout.
