Coates (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

With Coates out Sunday, Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, Darius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers head into the contest as the Steelers' healthy options at wideout.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola