Coates (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

After falling totally off the fantasy map for multiple weeks in large part due to injured fingers, Coates finally saw four targets in Week 15, but he only hauled one in for 10 yards. Early in the season, Coates displayed some big-play ability, but he's still a productive game away from being anything more than a fantasy dart.

