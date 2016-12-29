Coates (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Coates was inactive in Week 16, and if he's not 100 percent heading into the weekend, he'll be a candidate to be rested Sunday against the Browns, with the Steelers' playoff seeding already locked up.

