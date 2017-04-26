Steelers' Sammie Coates: Moving down depth chart
Coates (hand, groin) is likely the Steelers fourth or fifth receiver after a disappointing 2016 season, Paul Zeise of The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports.
Coates was supposed to be Pittsburgh's No. 3 receiver but recorded just 21 catches in 14 games last season. The return of Martavis Bryant doesn't help Coates' status. Coates played in 28.9 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in 2016 but he could see that number drop in what will be his third season. His main role may be as the team's primary kick returner while also serving as a depth receiver in 2017.
