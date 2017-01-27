Coates will have his left hand evaluated over the next few weeks to determine whether he needs surgery or not, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Coates' 2016 campaign was derailed after he suffered a fractured thumb and a laceration that required stitches on his left hand early in the season. Although Coates downplayed his hand problems as the year unfolded, he's clearly still carrying some complications if surgery hasn't been ruled out. While any potential procedure should leave him enough time to be ready once the Steelers reconvene for next season, it'll nonetheless be worthwhile to see if Coates ultimately needs to have an operation to fix his troublesome left hand.