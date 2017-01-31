Coates (hand) underwent successful surgery to repair fractures and tendon damage in his left hand, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Coates spent the majority of the season dealing with the injuries in his fingers, derailing a productive campaign that began with 421 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first five games. The remainder of the season, the wideout recorded just two receptions for 14 yards. With surgery out of the way, Coates can shift his focus to rehabbing, as he hopes to be ready for offseason workouts with the team. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the offseason, as he competes for a top spot on the Steelers' depth chart.