Steelers' Senquez Golson: Receives clearance to play
Golson (foot) has been "cleared 100 percent" to participate in team activities, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.
Despite entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015, injuries have prevented Golson from appearing in any NFL games to this point. With his latest ailment -- a Lisfranc injury suffered in training camp last summer -- behind him, the Ole Miss product can now focus on working his way up the depth chart.
