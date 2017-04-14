Golson (foot) has been "cleared 100 percent" to participate in team activities, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Despite entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015, injuries have prevented Golson from appearing in any NFL games to this point. With his latest ailment -- a Lisfranc injury suffered in training camp last summer -- behind him, the Ole Miss product can now focus on working his way up the depth chart.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories