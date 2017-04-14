Golson (foot) has been "cleared 100 percent" to participate in team activities, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Despite entering the league as a second-round pick in 2015, injuries have prevented Golson from appearing in any NFL games to this point. With his latest ailment -- a Lisfranc injury suffered in training camp last summer -- behind him, the Ole Miss product can now focus on working his way up the depth chart.