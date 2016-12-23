Steelers' Shamarko Thomas: Ruled out for Sunday
Thomas (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Thomas is set to miss a third consecutive game Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Robert Golden figures to get another start at strong safety for the Steelers on Sunday.
