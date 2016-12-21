Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Does not practice Wednesday
Tuitt (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Although the Steelers are one of the few teams not on a shortened week for Week 16, Tuitt's absence from Wednesday's practice is still a concern. Tuitt exited Sunday's game with what was ultimately diagnosed as a sprained knee and he was unable to return to the contest, which left Leterrius Walton to take his place on the line. If Tuitt continues to miss practice during the week, Walton could have a chance to start and line up against Baltimore's inexperienced left side of the offensive line.
More News
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Suffers sprained knee against Bengals•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Out for remainder of game•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Team-leading 2.5 sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: First sack of season in loss•
-
Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Four tackles in loss•