Tuitt (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Although the Steelers are one of the few teams not on a shortened week for Week 16, Tuitt's absence from Wednesday's practice is still a concern. Tuitt exited Sunday's game with what was ultimately diagnosed as a sprained knee and he was unable to return to the contest, which left Leterrius Walton to take his place on the line. If Tuitt continues to miss practice during the week, Walton could have a chance to start and line up against Baltimore's inexperienced left side of the offensive line.