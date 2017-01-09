Tuitt recorded four tackles (two solo) and a fumble recovery in the Steelers' 30-12 playoff win against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The fumble recovery off a James Harrison strip sack inside Pittsburgh's red zone preserved a 20-6 halftime lead from which Miami never recovered. This season, Tuitt was on the field for 73 percent of all defensive snaps (more than any other Steelers' defensive lineman), despite spending the last two games of the regular season on the sideline nursing a sprained knee. He recorded 37 tackles (28 solo), including four sacks this season, which was a bit of a step backward after he totaled 54 tackles (39 solo), including 6.5 sacks in 2015.