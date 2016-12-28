Tuitt (knee) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.

Tuitt hasn't played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week 15. The Steelers already are locked into the No. 3 seed for the playoffs and may look to rest Tuitt to ensure his health for next week. If he's held out again expect Ricardo Mathews and Leterrius Walton to see some extra snaps.

