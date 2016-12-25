Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Inactive Sunday
Tuitt (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Tuitt sprained his knee last week against the Bengals and hasn't even been able to practice since. In his absence, Ricardo Mathews and Leterrius Walton will get all the playing time they can handle.
