Tuitt (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

It appears that Tuitt will be a true game-time decision Sunday after not practicing all week due to a knee injury. Given that fellow end Ricardo Mathews (ankle) is also dinged up, Pittsburgh could be hurting for depth on the edge Sunday. Leterrius Walton figures to see significant playing time if Tuitt and Mathews are either out or limited.