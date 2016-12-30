Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Ruled out Week 17
Tuitt (knee) will not play in the Steelers' season finale Sunday versus the Browns.
Tuitt will miss his second consecutive game due to a troubling knee issue. With Sunday's game representing the conclusion of the regular season, the third-year defensive lineman will finish his disappointing 2016 campaign with 38 tackles, three sacks and zero interceptions, all categories lower than his totals from the year before.
