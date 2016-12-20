Tuitt has been diagnosed with a sprained knee after leaving Sunday's game against the Bengals, but he has an opportunity to play Week 16, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Tuitt went down with the injury early in the game with Leterrius Walton taking over for him. Tuitt's ability to practice this week will ultimately have a large say in if he suits up Christmas Day against the Ravens, so keep an eye on his status as Sunday approaches.