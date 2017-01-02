Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: Wants to play Sunday
Tuitt (knee) said he will play Sunday against the Dolphins, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tuitt seems confident in his ability to take the field Sunday, but he'll still have to get the approval of the team. He has spent the last two games on the sideline nursing a sprained knee. Look for more updates to come once practice reports are released later this week.
