Steelers' Vince Williams: Being evaluated for shoulder injury
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Williams is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.
Look for more information to come once practice reports are released later this week. The reserve linebacker has played primarily on special teams for the second half of the season, so his absence from the field wouldn't have a major impact on the defensive game plan. Should he be ruled out, L.J. Fort would see increased action Sunday against the Dolphins.
