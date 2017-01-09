Steelers' Vince Williams: Two tackles in playoff win
Williams totaled two tackles (both solo) in the Steelers' 30-12 playoff win against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Williams finished the regular season with 47 tackles (37 solo). He has been the model of consistency over his four-year career, averaging 47 tackles per season, but he stepped up his game slightly, recording two sacks after having just a half sack in his previous three seasons.
