Steelers' Vince Williams: Will play Sunday
Williams (shoulder) will be active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Williams was evaluated for a shoulder injury earlier in the week, but ultimately will be able to play in the Steelers' wild-card matchup. He's set to back up Lawrence Timmons at inside linebacker.
