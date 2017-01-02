Steelers' William Gay: Deja vu season for veteran
Gay recorded five tackles (four solo) in the Steelers' overtime win against the Browns on Sunday.
The 2016 season was almost an exact repeat of 2015 for Gay, who again finished with exactly 58 tackles, including one sack, and one interception.
