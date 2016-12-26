Grimble secured one of two targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

Grimble made a tough touchdown catch in traffic to cap off a nine-play, 87-yard drive in the first quarter, the second of his career and first since Week 2 against the Bengals. The USC product had not been targeted over the previous two games but saw an uptick in opportunity with starting tight end Ladarius Green sidelined for the contest with a concussion. Grimble may see a similar workload in Week 17 against the Browns if Green is unable to return.