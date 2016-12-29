Grimble (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Grimble's only catch in Week 16's win over the Ravens was a 20-yard TD, but he'll remain a speculative play in Week 17, even if the tight end does end up with added opportunities in the event that Steelers elect to rest some of their more high-profile pass catchers Sunday against the Browns.

