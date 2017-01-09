Grimble failed to receive any targets in the Steelers' 30-12 wild-card win against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Grimble missed Week 17 against Cleveland due to a rib injury, but his absence from the passing game against Miami was more likely the result of the offense running on every two-of-three plays (66 percent). Playing 12 games in his rookie season, Grimble totaled 11 receptions on 21 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns.