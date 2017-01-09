Grimble failed to receive any targets in the Steelers' 30-12 wild-card win against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Grimble missed Week 17 against Cleveland due to a rib injury, but his absence from the passing game against Miami was more likely the result of the offense running on every two-of-three plays (66 percent). Playing 12 games in his rookie season, Grimble totaled 11 receptions on 21 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola