Grimble (ribs) is listed as questionable for the Steelers' Week 17 matchup with the Browns on Sunday.

Grimble was limited in all three of the Steelers' practices during the week, so the team may wait until Sunday before determining his status. Even with Ladarius Green (concussion) already ruled out for the regular-season finale, Grimble is a speculative play in Week 17, with Jesse James also in the team's TE mix.