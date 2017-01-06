Grimble (ribs) will play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Dolphins, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Grimble didn't play in the regular season finale versus the Browns after injuring his ribs in the week prior against the Ravens. He caught a 20-yard touchdown in that game against Baltimore, though, and could make for a sneaky, low-cost fantasy play this weekend if starter Ladarius Green (concussion) doesn't clear concussion protocol in time.

