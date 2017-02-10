Steelers' Xavier Grimble: Signs league minimum contract
Grimble signed a one-year, $540,000 contract with the Steelers, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The contract represents the NFL minimum for a player with one year of service time. An exclusive rights free agent, Grimble caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season, and will likely be competing for a backup tight end spot next season.
