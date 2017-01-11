Storm Johnson: Signed to futures contract with Dolphins
Johnson has signed a futures contract with the Dolphins, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson appeared in six games with the Jaguars during his rookie season in 2014, but he's bounced around since then without landing on an active roster. He'll have an opportunity throughout the upcoming offseason to prove himself in Miami.
