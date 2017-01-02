Texans' A.J. Bouye: Injures groin Sunday
Bouye injured his groin during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.
The severity of Bouye's injury wasn't specified. He isn't certain to be ready in time for next weekend's postseason matchup with the Raiders.
