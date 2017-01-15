Bouye had five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Houston's 34-16 loss to New England in Saturday's AFC division-round playoff game.

Bouye is one of the most improved players in the NFL this season and it comes at a fortunate time for the cornerback, who enters unrestricted free agency in the offseason. The fourth-year cornerback, who had picks in each of Houston's postseason games, should command a healthy salary after leading the Texans with 16 passes defensed, tying him for ninth in the NFL. Houston could opt to apply the franchise tag to him, but that would be expensive. The tag for cornerbacks this past season was $13.952 million and will go up next season. If he can't come to terms with Houston, Bouye is sure to land a multi-year deal elsewhere.