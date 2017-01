Bouye (groin) said his injury is fine and will be ready for Saturday's playoff tilt with the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bouye suffered the groin injury in Week 17's loss to the Titans. Look for more updates to come throughout the week once practice reports are released. Starter Jonathan Joseph (ribs) is also overcoming an injury so Bouye may see extended reps Saturday, should he be cleared to play.