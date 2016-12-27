Hunt caught two of two targets for 28 yards and added a six-yard run in Saturday's win over the Bengals.

A week after a two-fumble afternoon, Hunt didn't see an uptick in usage despite starter Lamar Miller on the shelf - Alfred Blue picking up the majority of the load. Hunt has yet to score this season and hasn't reached double-digit offensive snaps since Week 11, but he might be in line for an uptick in usage as the season ends. Miller is still battling a bum ankle and, with their seed set, Houston might be inclined to rest Miller and Blue for the playoffs.

