Hunt rushed for 15 yards on three carries, but fumbled twice in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Hunt was carving a small role out for himself since getting into the action mid-season. It's fair to wonder how many more opportunities he will get. The second-year back fumbled on two of his three carries, including once near the goal line. Given the strong stable of backs in Houston, patience is not something that needs to be exhibited by head coach Bill O'Brien - especially for a player with an already-modest role.