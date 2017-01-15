Texans' Alfred Blue: Four snaps in playoff loss

Blue had one carry for two yards in Houston's 34-16 loss to New England in Saturday's division-round playoff game.

Blue played just four offensive snaps against the Patriots and just nine in Houston's two playoff games. He was effective in spurts for the Texans, rushing 100 times for 420 yards and one touchdown this season, but he's clearly a backup and will not be a premier back in 2017. We saw that he wasn't an effective lead back in 2015, so it's unlikely the Texans would go that way should Lamar Miller not be in a position to top the depth chart.