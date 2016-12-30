Texans' Alfred Blue: In line to start in Week 17
Blue is expected to start at running back in Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
The playoff-bound Texans have already ruled out Lamar Miller (ankle) for Week 17, so Blue will have a great chance at building on his season-best performance last Sunday against the Bengals, during which he accrued 73 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Blue isn't a dynamic runner by any means, but given that he seems to have a fairly safe path to steady volume in the regular-season finale -- which most starting running backs around the NFL can't say -- he'll make for a worthy lineup option in leagues that are still in the midst of the fantasy playoffs.
