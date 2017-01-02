Texans' Alfred Blue: Quiet in regular season finale

Blue had 28 yards on 11 carries, and caught three of four targets for 12 yards Sunday in Tennessee.

Blue got the start with Lamar Miller (ankle) out, but split carries with Jonathan Grimes. He finishes the regular season with 420 yards and one touchdown on 100 carries. Miller is expected back for next week's playoff game, so Blue will likely return to a reserve role for that one.

